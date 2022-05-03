23,132 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

