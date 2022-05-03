CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Sprott worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprott by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 405,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth approximately $8,859,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott by 535.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 74,040 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.21. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

