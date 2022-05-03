State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,885 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day moving average is $98.87. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

