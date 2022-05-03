Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stake Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Ralph Lauren worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $6,336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 864.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

RL opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

