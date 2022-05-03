Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,392 shares of company stock worth $3,463,585. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

