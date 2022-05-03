CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 615 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Bank of America lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

