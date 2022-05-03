Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 49,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 40,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $123.84 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.00.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

