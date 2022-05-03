Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,059,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Cummins stock opened at $194.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.32. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

