State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cousins Properties worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 46.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.