CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,062. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

