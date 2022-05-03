CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,969,000 after buying an additional 106,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

