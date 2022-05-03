CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 127 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.54.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

