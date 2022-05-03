Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,197,000 after purchasing an additional 942,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,708,000 after purchasing an additional 398,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,399,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,293,000 after purchasing an additional 887,394 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

