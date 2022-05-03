CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,985 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,398,000 after buying an additional 1,398,131 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.