CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $277.43 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.86.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

