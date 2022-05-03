Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,562 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $127.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

