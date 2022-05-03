Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 255.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,877,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,427,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 243,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,799. Company insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RKT opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.