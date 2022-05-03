CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 230,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 110,311 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.