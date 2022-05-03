Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,629 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

