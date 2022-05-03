State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,946 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

