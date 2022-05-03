BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

