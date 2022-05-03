State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.