CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

