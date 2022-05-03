CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 673 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $87,809,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after acquiring an additional 344,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sun Communities by 81.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 196.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,241,000 after acquiring an additional 169,045 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 369.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.78.

NYSE SUI opened at $170.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

