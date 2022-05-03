Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $33.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

About Mitsubishi Electric (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.