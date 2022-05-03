Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $33.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.
About Mitsubishi Electric (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Electric (MIELY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.