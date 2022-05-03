Qualys (QLYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Qualys to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.21.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Qualys by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

