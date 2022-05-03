Zillow Group (Z) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Zillow Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $131.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on Z shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $302,187.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 156,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 53,758 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

