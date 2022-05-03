Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $236.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.53. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

