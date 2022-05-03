Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.75 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.78 and its 200-day moving average is $202.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.09%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

