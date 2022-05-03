Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

