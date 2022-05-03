Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,435 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,188,000 after buying an additional 744,127 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,851.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 656,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after buying an additional 622,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

