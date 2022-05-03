Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 27,339 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,346,000 after purchasing an additional 995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

