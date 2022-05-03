Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,940 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Editas Medicine worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8,546.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $977.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.06. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

