Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,859 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,975,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,195,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $431,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of TROW opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.77. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.22 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 34.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

