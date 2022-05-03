Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 32,145 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,145 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,988,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SWT opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.84. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $131.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%.

