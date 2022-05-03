Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 27,814 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,814 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,517,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,134,000 after purchasing an additional 671,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.74 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.64.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -603.11%.

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Barclays raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($143.66) to £120 ($149.91) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.43) to £110 ($137.41) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.42) to £111 ($138.66) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

