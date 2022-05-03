William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $145.91 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 3M by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.