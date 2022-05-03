Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.18 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.12. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

