Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AstraZeneca PLC’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($143.66) to £120 ($149.91) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.42) to £111 ($138.66) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.43) to £110 ($137.41) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AZN opened at $66.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.64. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.74 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -603.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.