Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Altice USA, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Altice USA in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Altice USA has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altice USA by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Altice USA by 190.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,231,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 807,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

