A. O. Smith Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

