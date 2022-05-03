Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

WH stock opened at $88.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $93.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $84.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.