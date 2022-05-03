Research Analysts Set Expectations for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $545.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.07 and a 200-day moving average of $597.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 230,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

