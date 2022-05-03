Barrington Research Comments on Surmodics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surmodics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $37.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $530.39 million, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $179,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,294.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Surmodics by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Surmodics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Surmodics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.