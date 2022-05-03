Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Decreased by Raymond James

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Real Matters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$135.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.08 million.

