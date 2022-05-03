Cormark Weighs in on Exco Technologies Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exco Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.10 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

XTC opened at C$8.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of C$347.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of C$8.19 and a twelve month high of C$11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

