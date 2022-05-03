Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Navient Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Navient in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Navient stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.72. Navient has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

