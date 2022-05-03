KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

ROIC opened at $18.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.