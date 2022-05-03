Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the chip maker will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $214,503,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

