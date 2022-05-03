Corning Incorporated to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. Corning has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

